PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.6667.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $102.92 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $444.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.44 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.00%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $504,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,239.24. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $1,044,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 234,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,786.25. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,725. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.