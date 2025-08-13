Analysts Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target at $62.44

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.4444.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Silgan stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Silgan by 4,394.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Silgan by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

