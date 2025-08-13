Q3 EPS Estimates for Arcus Biosciences Cut by HC Wainwright

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.04) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 109.56%. The company’s revenue was up 310.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.89. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

