William Blair Issues Pessimistic Estimate for APEI Earnings

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised American Public Education to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on American Public Education from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $37.00 target price on American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

American Public Education Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $524.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

In related news, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $6,011,663.84. Following the sale, the director owned 1,181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,115,380.20. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,464 shares of company stock worth $19,014,038. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

