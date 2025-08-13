What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for DoorDash Q3 Earnings?

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $264.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.72. DoorDash has a one year low of $122.32 and a one year high of $278.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.78, for a total value of $348,811.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 244,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,947,845.90. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $11,221,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,157.70. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,187 shares of company stock worth $147,955,804. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

