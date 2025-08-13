Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for CMG Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Shares of CMG opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

