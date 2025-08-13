Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.1429.
ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.
Shares of ABCB opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
