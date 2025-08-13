Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.1429.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,490,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,077,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,405,000 after purchasing an additional 202,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,867,000 after purchasing an additional 490,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $56,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

