Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $6.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKBA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $880.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 266,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,325.14. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Ostrowski sold 41,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $151,622.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,160.62. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,648 shares of company stock valued at $258,841 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

