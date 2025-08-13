Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.1429.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMNM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,572.70. The trade was a 15.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Immunome by 2,540.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 624,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Immunome by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $862.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.93. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

