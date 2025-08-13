Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic Outlook of ELAN Q3 Earnings

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Leerink Partners upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

