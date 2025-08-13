Research Analysts Set Expectations for LifeMD Q3 Earnings

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of LifeMD in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for LifeMD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

LifeMD Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stefan Galluppi sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,052,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,958.62. This trade represents a 51.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Harold Yecies sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $197,225. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,550. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

