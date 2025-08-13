Zacks Research Predicts United Airlines FY2025 Earnings

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.81 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $12.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $98.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $879,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,800. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,495 shares of company stock worth $6,448,796. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,330,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,589,000 after buying an additional 368,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in United Airlines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,825,000 after buying an additional 1,257,443 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after buying an additional 4,390,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in United Airlines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,461,000 after buying an additional 1,791,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,819,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,994,000 after buying an additional 90,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.