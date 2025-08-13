Desjardins Lifts Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. National Bankshares set a C$70.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.56.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$42.51 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$22.80 and a 52 week high of C$49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.22.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

