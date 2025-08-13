William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for Airbnb Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $121.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $130.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Airbnb by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $83,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,240,816.03. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

