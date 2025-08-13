Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEYUF. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 689.0%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

