The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.6250.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STKS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded ONE Group Hospitality to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $203.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 69.82% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen sold 160,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,823,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,350.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,091 shares of company stock worth $1,669,918. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

