HC Wainwright Has Bullish Forecast for CorMedix Q3 Earnings

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for CorMedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CorMedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. D. Boral Capital cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, D Boral Capital downgraded CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

CorMedix Stock Up 14.2%

CRMD opened at $11.50 on Monday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.71.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. CorMedix had a net margin of 42.11% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. CorMedix’s revenue was up 4830.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CorMedix by 699.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

