Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of Duolingo Q3 Earnings

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duolingo in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.20.

DUOL opened at $322.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.32. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $185.10 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,716,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,073,000 after buying an additional 261,212 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $42,950,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 746.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,797.52. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,939,300. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

