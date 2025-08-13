B. Riley Predicts Celsius’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Celsius in a report released on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $54.72 on Monday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,227 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,237.86. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,111,141 shares of company stock worth $52,241,605 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Celsius by 255.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 1,476.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

