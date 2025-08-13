Brookfield Q3 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bankshares set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.8%

Brookfield stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 152.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Brookfield shares are scheduled to split on Friday, October 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, August 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 9th.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Brookfield had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,555,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.