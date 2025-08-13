HC Wainwright Estimates Arvinas’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Arvinas from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arvinas

Arvinas Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,362,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,656,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after acquiring an additional 551,979 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $42,332,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $12,636,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arvinas news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.