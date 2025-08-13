Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Outlook for ALNY Q3 Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock opened at $429.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.06 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $445.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after buying an additional 1,724,610 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,525,544,000 after buying an additional 323,206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 496.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after buying an additional 315,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after buying an additional 307,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,978,088. This trade represents a 28.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

