Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB opened at $29.62 on Friday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $207,838.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,980.12. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $39,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,801.90. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock worth $669,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 115.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 743.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

