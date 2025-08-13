Q3 Earnings Forecast for Geo Group Issued By Noble Financial

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Noble Financial increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Geo Group in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Geo Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Geo Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $636.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Geo Group stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. Geo Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Geo Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Geo Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Geo Group by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Geo Group by 3,023.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 246,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

