Roth Capital Lowers Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Globus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Up 4.0%

GMED stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.