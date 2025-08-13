Q3 EPS Forecast for Group 1 Automotive Lifted by Analyst

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.37. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $14.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $45.06 EPS.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $444.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $336.33 and a 52 week high of $490.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.99 and its 200 day moving average is $429.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.
In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the sale, the director owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343.84. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 315.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 95.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
