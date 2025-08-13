Analysts Issue Forecasts for Henry Schein Q3 Earnings

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $34,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

