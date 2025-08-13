Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Forecast for KROS Q3 Earnings

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Keros Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49002.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KROS. Bank of America lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 31.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after buying an additional 609,212 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,894,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after buying an additional 1,187,199 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,294.5% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 1,463,215 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 882.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,224,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 1,099,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

