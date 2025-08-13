Wedbush Issues Negative Estimate for Immunome Earnings

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Immunome in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,572.70. The trade was a 15.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

