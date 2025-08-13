Q3 Earnings Forecast for GVA Issued By DA Davidson

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Construction’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

GVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 214.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 80.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 26.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

About Granite Construction

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.