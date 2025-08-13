Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In related news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $44,685.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,253.48. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $567,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $17,290,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

