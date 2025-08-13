What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for TKO Group Q3 Earnings?

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for TKO Group in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

TKO opened at $186.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $187.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 92,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,922,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,100,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,099.84. Following the sale, the director owned 146,975 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,736. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

