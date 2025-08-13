Cormark Issues Optimistic Estimate for Propel Earnings

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Propel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Propel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Propel from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Propel Price Performance

Shares of TSE PRL opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $956.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.75. Propel has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

Insider Activity

In other Propel news, Senior Officer Sarika Ahluwalia sold 16,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $616,192.39. Also, Senior Officer Noah Buchman sold 26,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,424.94. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,943 shares of company stock worth $3,639,773. 33.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Propel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

