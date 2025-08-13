Q3 EPS Forecast for NewAmsterdam Pharma Lifted by Analyst

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.37. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 259.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NAMS opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of -0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James N. Topper bought 2,520 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,443.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,024,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,748,409.39. This represents a 0.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas F. Kling sold 51,043 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,400. This trade represents a 53.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,364 shares of company stock valued at $236,839 and have sold 198,612 shares valued at $4,025,887. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

