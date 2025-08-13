Raymond James Financial Estimates OR Royalties Q3 Earnings

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of OR Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for OR Royalties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.25 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of OR stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. OR Royalties has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in OR Royalties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 110,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in OR Royalties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,728,000 after acquiring an additional 114,464 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in OR Royalties in the second quarter valued at about $96,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in OR Royalties by 8.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in OR Royalties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

