Wedbush Lowers Earnings Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.80). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.68.

NTLA stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.31. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,989.24. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $153,837. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 114,900.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

