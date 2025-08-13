William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for Qualys Earnings

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Qualys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the software maker will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Qualys’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Qualys’ FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $129.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $170.00.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $134,640.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,494,337.68. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,828.50. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

