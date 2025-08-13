Q3 Earnings Forecast for PDF Solutions Issued By DA Davidson

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDF Solutions in a report issued on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDF Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDFS. Wall Street Zen downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of PDFS opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,015.51 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

