Wedbush Forecasts Playtika’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Playtika in a report issued on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Playtika

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $3.81 on Monday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 150,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $719,645.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,359,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,945,492.34. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 137,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Playtika by 6.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,113,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 186,208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Playtika by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,926,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 241,658 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 27.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 423,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 30.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.