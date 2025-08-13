MFC Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 155,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.