HC Wainwright Estimates Merus’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 target price on shares of Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Merus Price Performance

Merus stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.09. Merus has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $67.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,895,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merus by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,369,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,777 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Merus by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,718,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,519 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,356,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Merus by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,042,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,430,000 after purchasing an additional 541,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,793,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,340. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

