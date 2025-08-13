Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. Rambus has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $551,475.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,963.72. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,825. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $939,567 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rambus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

