Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLYW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Flywire alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FLYW

Flywire Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Flywire had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,466 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $54,878.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,990 shares in the company, valued at $220,779.60. The trade was a 19.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of Flywire by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,934,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flywire by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,741,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,579,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,782,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.