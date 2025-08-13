Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Novanta Stock Up 7.1%
Shares of Novanta stock opened at $121.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average of $128.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $186.75.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Novanta
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novanta
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.