Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Novanta Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $121.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average of $128.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $186.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Novanta Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Novanta by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

