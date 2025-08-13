Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Buy

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $108.64 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

