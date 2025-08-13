Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI opened at $3.04 on Friday. Healthcare Triangle has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $473.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($42.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCTI Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,478,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 42.51% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

