Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Mural Oncology Trading Up 7.1%

NASDAQ MURA opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.00. Mural Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.64). Equities research analysts forecast that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MURA. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $4,141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mural Oncology by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

