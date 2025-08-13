Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Mural Oncology Trading Up 7.1%
NASDAQ MURA opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.00. Mural Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.74.
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.64). Equities research analysts forecast that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.
