Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

CMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Commerce.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Commerce.com from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRC opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.15. Commerce.com has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. Commerce.com had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce.com by 8,196.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce.com by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

