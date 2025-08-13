Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Forecast for RYAM Earnings

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

RYAM opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $319.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.49.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.07 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 29.23%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,565,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,021,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 464,630 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 63,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $249,999.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,794.80. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

