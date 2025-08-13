Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SLN Q3 Earnings

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Silence Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Silence Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

SLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLN opened at $5.59 on Monday. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 294.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 134.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 481.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

